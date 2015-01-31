Dorridge cafe will re-open, new owners say

DORRIDGE’S Station Café Bar will re-open next month after a refurbishment its new owners have said.
Click the headline or link below to read the rest of this story.
The business was opened in September 2011 by Dorridge residents Matt and Tina Bullock after a £150,000 makeover.
It went in a former HSBC branch in Station Approach, by the train station.
A tweet from the café on January 20 said: “Hi All, just to settle the rumours, the station bar is under new ownership, we are having a refurb then will be open early February 2015.”