Saturday, 31 January 2015

Dorridge cafe will re-open, new owners say

DORRIDGE’S Station Café Bar will re-open next month after a refurbishment its new owners have said.

The business was opened in September 2011 by Dorridge residents Matt and Tina Bullock after a £150,000 makeover.

It went in a former HSBC branch in Station Approach, by the train station.

A tweet from the café on January 20 said: “Hi All, just to settle the rumours, the station bar is under new ownership, we are having a refurb then will be open early February 2015.”

