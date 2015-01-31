Work to start on Arden teaching block

WORK to build a new teaching block at
school will begin on Monday. Arden
Permission to build a three-storey teaching block on part of a playground was given by Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council last January.
It will partly demolish the hall, to meet growing pupil numbers and house 13 classrooms and six studios for the school and sixth form. The school said the playground is “underutilised”.
The development would cut the number of rooms in use from 100 per cent to 85 per cent, meaning it could take out “unsuitable” rooms in the humanities block, the council said.
Parking will be reconfigured so spaces remain at 148.
Headteacher Martin Murphy said: “We are delighted to announce that building work on the new teaching block will begin on Monday 2 February.
“The work will be small scale over the next two months as the building is of a modular design.
“The majority of the work will take place over the Easter holidays when the modules will arrive on site.
“It is hard to imagine that by the end of the summer term the £4m building will be ready for occupation!
“The building will have state of the art facilities for mathematics, geography, ICT and physics.
“The sixth form students will also have purpose built independent study spaces. In all, the two storey building will have twenty learning spaces.
“The new facilities will make a huge difference for all our students and teachers since we will be carrying out further improvement works across the school creating more space and better facilities to support learning.
“We will keep our neighbours and the wider community fully informed about the project as we progress.”
