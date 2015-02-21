Council tax to rise 0.24 per cent

COUNCIL tax in Knowle and Dorridge will rise 0.24 per cent - £3.15 for an average band D property – in the 12 months from April 1, councillors are set to agree.
The band D bill will be £1,335.21, up from £1,332.06 in the current financial year.
Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council is set to agree no increase in its share of the council tax, £1,173.72 for a band D.
But the other two authorities which will get cash have agreed 1.99 per cent increases, the maximum allowed before the proposal goes to a public vote.
West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner will get £106.55 from a band D with £54.94 for the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority.
Councillors will be asked to approve the rise on Thursday. For full details click here.
