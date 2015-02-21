Head tribute to Arden teacher Mick Knight

Click the headline or link below to read the rest of this story.
Mr Knight, who taught at the school from 1985 to 2010, died after a long illness, he said.
Mr Murphy said: “Many staff and students will remember Mick, who, for many years, was a highly respected and popular member of the English department and Arden Governor.
“Mick really was a fighter and confounded his doctors by surviving much longer than expected.”
He said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.
“For many years he was the face of Arden Library. He loved books and wanted to do everything he could to encourage pupils to read and enjoy that reading with as much pleasure as he did. As a teacher he got some of the best English GCSE results in the school.
“There were many other things that Mick Knight did to make
Arden
the school it is today.
“He always loved to win, whether it was an argument or a sports fixture. He coached school teams for football and badminton and went on several ski trips.
“But it was the house system that really fired him up. He was passionate about his role as Head of Fleming, chasing round school to get teams for every single house event so that Fleming would beat all the other houses hands down. They often did!”
