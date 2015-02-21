Saturday, 21 February 2015

Traffic restrictions for Dorridge and Hockley Heath

TRAFFIC restrictions are planned for School Lane, Dorridge and the Stratford Road, Hockley Heath.

Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council said the move is to tackle school and all-day parking respectively.

It has not released further details of the proposals, included in its programme of works for the 12 months from April 1.

It said further restrictions are planned in Dorridge as part of a range of proposals announced last year.

The agreed measures – including a 20mph limit through the centre and waiting restrictions - were aimed at tackling parking by commuters who leave their cars in the village all day.

They include Station Approach, Forest Road and lengths of Station Road, Avenue Road and Grange Road as well as the car park next to the shops at the Arden Buildings.

Details of the next proposals have not been announced. Similar proposals have been put forward for Knowle.


A tarmac area in Kixley Lane, Knowle by the entrance to Knowle Primary School scored low on a council system for prioritising schemes and will not go ahead.

Posted by The Silhillian at 15:33
3 comments:

  1. The first thing to tackle surely is the pavement and part pavement parking in both Dorridge and Hockley Heath.

  2. Should read School Lane and Stratford Road, Hockley Heath, (in Dorridge & Hockley Heath ward)

  3. and the inconsiderate drivers who think the paved area that fronts the Sainsburys store has been laid purely for them to park their 4x4

