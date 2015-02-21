Traffic restrictions for Dorridge and Hockley Heath

TRAFFIC restrictions are planned for
, Dorridge
and the School
Lane , Hockley
Heath. Stratford
Road
Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council said the move is to tackle school and all-day parking respectively.
It has not released further details of the proposals, included in its programme of works for the 12 months from April 1.
It said further restrictions are planned in Dorridge as part of a range of proposals announced last year.
The agreed measures – including a 20mph limit through the centre and waiting restrictions - were aimed at tackling parking by commuters who leave their cars in the village all day.
They include Station Approach,
and
lengths of Forest
Road , Avenue
Road and Station
Road as well
as the car park next to the shops at the Arden Buildings. Grange
Road
Details of the next proposals have not been announced. Similar proposals have been put forward for Knowle.
A tarmac area in
, Knowle by the entrance to Kixley Lane scored low on a council system for prioritising
schemes and will not go ahead. Knowle Primary School
The first thing to tackle surely is the pavement and part pavement parking in both Dorridge and Hockley Heath.ReplyDelete
Should read School Lane and Stratford Road, Hockley Heath, (in Dorridge & Hockley Heath ward)ReplyDelete
and the inconsiderate drivers who think the paved area that fronts the Sainsburys store has been laid purely for them to park their 4x4ReplyDelete