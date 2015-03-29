Arden praised over pupil progress

ARDEN school has been honoured by a national education body for pupil progress and exam results.
It got two awards from the Schools, Students and Teachers Network (SSAT) for figures published by the Department for Education in January.
It got one SSAT Educational Outcomes Award for being in the top 10 per cent of schools nationally for progress made by pupils between primary school and GCSE results.
It was also in the top 10 per cent of schools for “high attainment”.
A total 83 per cent of pupils got at least five GCSEs including English and Maths from exams sat last summer, the lowest since 2009.
The result for
was 84 per cent in 2009 then 92, 91, 90 and 94 per
cent in subsequent years.
But changes in 2014 included disallowing re-sits and tougher exams with less coursework.
Sue Williamson, chief executive of SSAT, said:
should be congratulated for their exceptional achievement.
“They have proved themselves to be leading the field in improving GCSE outcomes for their students.
“There is so much good practice that this school could share, and I hope they will join us at the celebration evening for the chance to network and share strategies with award-winning schools.
"These results are testament to the commitment and hard work of the students, teachers and leadership team at
, and show what can be achieved when skilled teachers
have high expectations and ambition for every young person.
“I am proud that this school is a member of the SSAT network.”
