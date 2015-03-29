Knowle GPs to merge next month

BLYTHE Practice in Knowle will merge with five others in the borough and will be renamed next month.
The
practice has announced it will go ahead with the
merger, which it announced as a possibility last year and will be renamed GPS
Healthcare, Knowle Surgery. Warwick Road
It said: “From April 2015 your GP practice will merge with five other local practices to become GPS Healthcare, one GP Practice with six sites.
“The service you are used to will still be available but you will be able to access some services at any of the sites if it is more convenient.
“Your registration and patient record will be held by GPS Healthcare, and your original practice will be retained as your ‘usual’ site.
“As from
1 April 2015, Blythe Practice will be known as GPS Healthcare,
Knowle Surgery.”
The others are Meadowside Family Health Centre, Hob’s Moat; Park Surgery, Shirley;
The practices last year said: “This will bring a number of benefits for patients. For example, this will ensure that patients of every practice can benefit from some of the more specialist clinical support that is now available in our GP surgeries.
“Another example is that some services – such as evening opening of surgeries – will work better if they can be used by a wider range of patients than at present.
“Closer joint working will also ensure that the practices have a sound and sustainable financial basis for continuing to invest in new staff, facilities and equipment for patients.”
They said: “There will be no change to normal GP services. Over time, we aim to increase the number of services and locations from which you will be able to access primary care services.
“For example, if one surgery is closed (e.g. for a half-day closing) then in time you may be able to be seen at another of the surgeries instead.”
