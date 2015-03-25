Raquets club bids for late live music

KNOWLE & Dorridge Raquets Club has applied to Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council to host live and recorded music as late as
1am.
The
venue wants to vary its licence so it can have live
and recorded music from Grove Road 6pm
to 1am on Fridays, 7pm to 1am on Saturdays and 2pm to 11pm on Sundays.
It also wants permission for the performance of dance on Fridays and Saturdays from
7pm to 12.30am
and 2pm to
11.30pm on Sundays.
Its application adds: “There may be occasional seasonal variations for specific club events.”
The public can comment to the council by Friday. For more information click here.
