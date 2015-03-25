Wednesday, 25 March 2015

Raquets club bids for late live music

KNOWLE & Dorridge Raquets Club has applied to Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council to host live and recorded music as late as 1am.

The Grove Road venue wants to vary its licence so it can have live and recorded music from 6pm to 1am on Fridays, 7pm to 1am on Saturdays and 2pm to 11pm on Sundays.

It also wants permission for the performance of dance on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm to 12.30am and 2pm to 11.30pm on Sundays.

Its application adds: “There may be occasional seasonal variations for specific club events.”

The public can comment to the council by Friday. For more information click here.
