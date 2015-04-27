July hearing expecting for land protection bid

A PUBLIC hearing over a bid to protect green spaces in Knowle from development is expected by the end of July.
Click the headline or link below to read the rest of this story.
The Knowle Society said it has been told by Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council to expect the hearings over its plans to get “village green” status for the land.
A public inquiry will determine the future of three parcels of land off the
Wychwood Avenue
roundabout and two off
(see map here, page 5). Knowle Park
The group said it will need to show the public have used part of the land for at least 20 years for “lawful purposes” and had a right to do so.
Residents filled out forms saying they had used the land which were given to the council.
The move has been made possible after the council dropped long-standing plans for a by-pass through Knowle, which was to use the land.
The society said: “Things are gradually moving towards the final climax. We have been contacted by the council to say that it is hoping to hold the public hearing into our applications some time before the end of July, if it can be arranged.
“This means that we have to get everything ready to present to the hearing as soon as we can.
“We have instructed our solicitor to find us an experienced barrister to represent us at the hearing [at a rate that we can afford!]. We await the results of his search.
“While we do have a significant sum of money put aside to pay for this, there will be other expenses, so we are continuing to appeal for donations.”
It called for people who had sent in forms to give the society a statement with the same information for the hearing.
No comments:
Post a Comment