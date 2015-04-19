Knowle bar plan approved

A BAR plan for a former auctioneer’s showroom in Knowle has been approved.
Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council has approved the plan for the premises in
Station Road.
Cross and Craig Associates applied to change the official use of the building, to the back of buildings fronting Station Road, so it can be used as a bar that serves food.
It also sought listed building consent for alterations including a new mezzanine level, new patio doors, pizza ovens and timber staircase.
Its application said: “The change of use will give this redundant building a lease of life.
"No changes are proposed to any historic fabric and the works will have no negative impact on the appearance of the listed building.”
