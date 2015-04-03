Knowle VE Day memorabilia sought

PHOTOGRAPHS and memorabilia of VE Day 1945 in Knowle are being sought by The Knowle Society for an exhibition.
Click the headline or link below to read the rest of this story.
It is seeking material for an exhibition to run from the end of May to the end of August to mark 70 years since the
May 8 1945 celebrations.
It said: “We have a few photographs of local people who took part in the war bu there must be many more out there somewhere and also of local celebrations.
“We only have two photographs of street parties, both in
Hampton
Road, and yet there were parties in nearly every
road in the area including Dorridge, Bentley Heath and other local villages.”
Contact Jane on 01564 779040 or jerzen@blueyonder.co.uk or visit the society’s local history centre on the first floor of Knowle Library, High Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment