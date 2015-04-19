Less than a month for fun run entries

ENTRIES for Knowle Fun Run will close on May 12 for the event on Sunday, May 17.
Entries can be made online for the annual fundraising event, to be held at
Arden school.
Runners can complete a two-lap, 5.2-mile run or a 2.6-mile single lap, for juniors only at the event, in its 32nd year.
This year’s VIP, who will start the race, is BBC Midlands Today weather presenter Rebecca Wood.
The presenter, pictured with Barry Dale, president of organisers Knowle & Dorridge Lions, said: “As a weather presenter I’m hoping I can provide the perfect weather for the Knowle Fun Run.
“I’m a real outdoors girl and love either being on the horse, with the dog, or out running myself.
“But I won’t be pulling on my trainers on the 17 May – I don’t want to show myself up too much!
“I’m really pleased to be able to come along and see you all, it’s all for really great causes and it’s an honour to be asked.”
Up to 30 per cent of proceeds will go to local causes with the rest to Arthritis Research
UK,
Solihull Young Carers and Knowle Football Club.
The 11th Annual Dorridge Fun Run will be held in the village on Sunday, June 7 and include a three and eight mile run through the Warwickshire countryside.
It will start from St Philip’s Church Centre in
Manor
Road and entrants can use any form of
non-motorised transport, such as bicycles.
Proceeeds will go to the Children's Liver Disease Foundation; Muscular Dystrophy Campaign; Reachout Network Ministries; The Lily Mae Foundation; SoLO and The Motor Neurone Disease Association.
