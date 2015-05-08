Burt loses Solihull and Spelman retains Meriden

LIBERAL Democrat Lorely Burt has failed to regain
Solihull at the General Election while Conservative Caroline
Spelman retained . Meriden
Conservative Julian Knight took a 12,902 majority with 26,952 votes compared to Mrs Burt’s 14,054.
The seat was a key target for the Conservatives after she won over Conservatives with a 175 vote majority in 2010 and 279 majority in 2005, when she took the seat for the first time.
It represents a 17.2 per cent loss for the Lib Dem.
Television cameras showed a tearful Mrs Burt and The Birmingham Mail reported that “photographers and camera crews were jostled out of the way by friends and colleagues” of the former MP.
She tweeted: “Thank you so much everyone who gave amazing support to my campaign. Congratulations to @julianknight15 the new MP for
Solihull.”
Conservative Mrs Spelman increased her share of the vote by 3.1 per cent to 54.7 per cent in
, which includes Knowle and Dorridge. Meriden
Welcome to 5 years of tory hell. Thanks Britain.ReplyDelete
Or rather, better than 5 years of left wing torture.Delete
5 years of selfishness and looking after number one. Not a thought to those who need something but as long as you're okay in your nice house in Solihull :)Delete
5 years of putting the country back together after the lefty loonies destroyed it.Delete
"Not a thought to those who need something", what do you need, hand-outs?
Yes I have a nice house, that's because studied hard at school and work hard at work.
your stupidity makes me sadDelete
@ 09:27 - If you look back at Labour's term in office, Labour overspent massively. Tell me where the countries gold reserves have gone.Delete
To the first blog (9th May at 11:48) - You only have to look at the UK map to see where Labour's majority is - In large towns & cities with larger proportions of ethnic groups. These are the minorities who want a left wing government for a reason - to screw this country for more. Grow up and stop being sad.Delete
People soon forget the last day of Labour in power, a post-it note saying something along the lines of... good luck, no more money in the kitty.Delete
I'm only glad Milliband and Balls failed in his quest to run the country.
the tories backed labours spending during Brown's term in office:)Delete
As opposed the LibDem apathy and Labour filling the country with immigrant leeches.ReplyDelete
Sadly I think people think they have voted for five years of the same. In fact without the Liberal Democrats to moderate the Tories things will be much worse. David Cameron is going to have trouble from the more right wing elements in his party. Hope for good things but do feel austerity will be stepped up and choke off growth. Time will tell.ReplyDelete
i agreeDelete
This election result has got people talking and arguing more than Sainsburys project. LOLReplyDelete
Spelman will do what the Tories have always done - look after all the rich and powerful Dorridge locals - whilst ignoring the poor and needy.ReplyDelete