Sainsbury's totem sign plan dropped

PLANS for a totem sign at the Sainsbury’s development have been dropped,
The firm proposed a sign by the car park entrance off Avenue Road to Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council but this has been withdrawn.
The council has approved 14 fascia signs that will be illuminated and non-illuminated.
Three letters and petition with seven signatures opposed the plans, which were approved by the council’s planning committee.
One said: “Internally illuminated roof mounted signs to the car park face onto and will be clearly visible from bedroom windows of residents at Forest Road; these
signs are superfluous.”
The rear of the main proposed sign is aluminium “preventing light spillage towards residents at
Forest Road”
a council planning officer told councillors.
They wrote: “No concerns are raised to the character of the Station Approach Conservation Area.”
