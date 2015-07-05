No change to council tax support proposed

MOST who get financial support from Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council for their council tax will continue to receive help at the same level, it is proposed.
The authority wants to keep Council Tax Reduction support at the same level from April next year.
The Government abolished a national support scheme – called council tax benefit – in 2013, allowing councils to decide on levels of support.
Some changes are planned for self-employed people under the changes, now out to consultation to September 14.
It said: “This means that most people would carry on receiving the same amount of council tax support as they do now.
“The alternative is that changes are made, for example by asking everyone who receives council tax support (apart from pensioners) to pay something towards their bill. This would reduce the overall cost of the scheme to the council.”
Council leader Bob Sleigh said: “By proposing to continue with our existing scheme, we have been mindful of those residents who are facing financial difficulties and the effect that placing people under additional financial burden might have on our council tax collection rates.
“I would encourage people to have their say about our proposals by taking part in our online survey.”
